Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RGNX. Bank of America started coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regenxbio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.83.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. Regenxbio has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

