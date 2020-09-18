Redde PLC (REDD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80 on November 3rd

Redde PLC (LON:REDD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Redde’s previous dividend of $6.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

REDD stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Friday. Redde has a 12-month low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The company has a market capitalization of $299.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 178.01.

Get Redde alerts:

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Redde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 317 ($4.14) target price for the company.

Redde plc provides a package of motor claims accident management, incident management, fleet management, and legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers vehicle replacement, repair management, claims-handling assistance, and legal and other bespoke services. It also provides personal injury services, including motor accident, criminal injury, and medical negligence, as well as specialist serious injury services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.