Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 714.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130,650 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 59.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

