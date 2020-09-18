Realty Income Corp Announces Oct 20 Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) announced a oct 20 dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 202.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

