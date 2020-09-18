Ready Capital Corp (RC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 30th

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Ready Capital has increased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $666.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

