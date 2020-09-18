REAC Group Inc (OTCMKTS:REAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

REAC Group Inc (OTCMKTS:REAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REAC opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. REAC Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

About REAC Group

REAC Group, Inc owns and operates a real estate advertising portal Website. The company focuses on operating realestatecontacts.com, a real estate search portal that allows real estate professionals and consumers to interact through the Internet as a business medium; and features real estate professional's profiles and other real estate service providers in their service areas.

