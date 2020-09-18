RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Trading Up 5.8%

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.68. 223,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 375,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti lifted their price target on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $816.95 million, a P/E ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.58 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,934,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,973 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,100,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 24.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,011,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 200,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

