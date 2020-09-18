Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Radius Health stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.00. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $29.89.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $2,338,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,988,296.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $330,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares in the company, valued at $91,897,808.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 424,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,007,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,511,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,480,000 after buying an additional 120,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Health by 45.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 208,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 153,725 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

