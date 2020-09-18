R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised R1 RCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 4,835.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,893,555 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $251,893,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700,296 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 47.9% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,348,550 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 66.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 1,547.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 725,634 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 681,588 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in R1 RCM by 160.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,065 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 630,021 shares during the period.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

