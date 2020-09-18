Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quidel were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 111.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,557,000 after buying an additional 359,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after buying an additional 342,986 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter worth about $122,313,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $6,060,037.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,091.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $595,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,515 and have sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $171.80 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.65.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

