Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.45. 3,893,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,734,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Qudian in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Qudian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.33 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $415.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 1,012.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 690,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 628,050 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,804,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 275,204 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

