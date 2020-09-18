Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLL. Truist raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

WLL stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 407.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 591,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 474,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 910,219 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.