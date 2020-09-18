Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

NYSE:VNO opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $150,106,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,319,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,617,000 after buying an additional 2,300,898 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,773,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,056,000 after buying an additional 911,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,265,000 after buying an additional 511,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,017.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 493,238 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

