Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Decreased by Analyst

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sanofi in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NYSE SNY opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 81,250 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,846,000 after purchasing an additional 493,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,416,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,638,000 after purchasing an additional 186,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,013.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.