Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Masonite International Corp Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s FY2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 1,215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 165,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

