Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Associated Banc Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Associated Banc stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 27.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 247.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 48.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.