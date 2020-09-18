Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JLL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,547,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,442,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,402 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 232.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,993,000 after purchasing an additional 662,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

