Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ABIOMED by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in ABIOMED by 2.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ABIOMED by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ABIOMED by 40.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED stock opened at $276.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.66 and its 200-day moving average is $226.92. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.14. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,313. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

