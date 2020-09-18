Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,363 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Concho Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CXO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.17.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

