Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 37,835 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,835 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,398,000 after acquiring an additional 496,054 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 89,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

