Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,637 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Oshkosh by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Oshkosh by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE OSK opened at $79.11 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.89.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.