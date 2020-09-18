Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,132 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,777 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,987 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,079,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,466,000 after acquiring an additional 265,635 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,135,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.91.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

