Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.12. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.45. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $4,109,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,209,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,254,297.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,898,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

