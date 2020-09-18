Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $187.03 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $229.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.47.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Johnson Rice began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at $37,390,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total transaction of $10,402,112.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,052 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,988 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

