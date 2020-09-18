Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $29.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.