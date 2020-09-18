Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.58 Million Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.08% of Voya Financial worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 35,903 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 76.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 123.1% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 143,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 79,122 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

