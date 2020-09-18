Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.49 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,767 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,134 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Halliburton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 33,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. AltaCorp Capital raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC increased their price target on Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

HAL stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.62. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.