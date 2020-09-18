Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,151 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.19% of Washington Federal worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,103,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 384,113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,812,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2,168.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 268,842 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $38.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,447.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

