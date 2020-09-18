Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,478 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of Timken worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 57.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $378,193.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,084.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $425,090.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,172.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $56.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timken Co will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

