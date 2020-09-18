Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in United Rentals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in United Rentals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 953.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $820,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $180.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $186.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.