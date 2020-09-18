Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of PRA Health Sciences worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $624,790.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,649.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

PRAH opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.12. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $113.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

