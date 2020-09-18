Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,307 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AES were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AES by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136,370 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AES by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,434 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AES by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966,426 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AES by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,631,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,135 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,703,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NYSE AES opened at $18.43 on Friday. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.