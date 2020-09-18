Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 32,344 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $411,199.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,176 shares of company stock worth $1,308,591. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

