Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 28,049 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 9,876.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.13% of Strategic Education worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Strategic Education by 44.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 310,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,444,000 after purchasing an additional 96,223 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 44.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 203,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Strategic Education by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,181 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STRA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of STRA opened at $93.80 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc has a 12 month low of $87.80 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

