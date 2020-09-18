PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ICGUF opened at $17.69 on Friday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
