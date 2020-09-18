Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Shares of PRLB opened at $143.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.84. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $99,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 60.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

