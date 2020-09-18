Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “
Shares of PRLB opened at $143.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.84. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32.
In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $99,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 60.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
