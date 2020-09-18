Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 351.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

