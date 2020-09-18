ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) Trading Up 0.6%

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.34. 743 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $403,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $571,000.

