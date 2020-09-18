Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.08. Progressive posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,549 shares of company stock worth $3,420,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,447,841,000 after buying an additional 733,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after buying an additional 7,890,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after buying an additional 787,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,357,000 after buying an additional 969,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 85.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after buying an additional 2,578,123 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive stock opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

