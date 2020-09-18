Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $1.46. Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,458. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Progressive by 99.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 82,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,745,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77. Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

