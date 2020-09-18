Premium Brands Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,400 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 720,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 627.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $76.14.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRBZF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.