Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Powell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

POWL stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $293.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 109,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.