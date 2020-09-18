PNC Financial Services Group Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.92.

Shares of PNC opened at $111.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.03. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

