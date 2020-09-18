Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 30th

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Plymouth Industrial Reit stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

