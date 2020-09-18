Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

PTEEF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.83. Plaintree Systems has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

