Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
PTEEF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.83. Plaintree Systems has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Plaintree Systems
