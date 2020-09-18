Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Director Victor Burk Sells 3,004 Shares

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Director Victor Burk sold 3,004 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $22,139.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,577.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BofA Securities raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Plains GP by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 16.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 37.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 627,199 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 62.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.