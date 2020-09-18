Piper Sandler Comments on Black Stone Minerals LP’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BSM. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.96 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 144.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 27.4% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 106,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

