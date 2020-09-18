Piper Sandler Comments on Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s FY2020 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.58.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $103.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

