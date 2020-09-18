Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 105,000 Shares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $3,847,200.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 80,963 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,891,188.73.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $3,003,273.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $3,155,425.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $3,233,230.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,772 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,765,684.92.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 82,091 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,882,215.01.

On Thursday, August 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $3,101,826.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,899 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $2,734,639.34.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,559 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,508,479.84.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pinterest by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 109,021 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pinterest by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,959 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

