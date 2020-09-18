Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Short Interest Up 9.6% in August

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on PINWF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Desjardins raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

PINWF opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

